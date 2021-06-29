WWE NXT Preview 6/29: The Build to The Great American Bash Continues!

Hey gang! So last week's episode of WWE NXT ended with a technical masterclass with Kyle O'Reilly vs Kushida and when the smoke cleared and O'Reilly was victorious, the fighting wasn't over! O'Reilly's arch-nemesis Adam Cole struck and while that would be attention-grabbing enough, The Diamond Mine made its debut by destroying Kushida and we learned their leader is Cole and O'Reilly's former Undisputed Era stablemate Roderick Strong. Will The Diamond Mine and Strong appear again tonight to explain their intentions? I'd say that's a safe bet, but let's see what else is lined up for tonight's show.

Tonight's main event looks to be a women's tag team Triple Threat match to determine who will challenge Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship at next Tuesday's Great American Bash. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match:

Three teams have staked their claim to challenge The Way for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Who will step up and earn the opportunity?

NXT Women's ChampionRaquel Gonzalez & DakotaKai, Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon and Io Shirai & Zoey Stark will tangle in a Triple Threat Tag Match Tuesday on NXT.

The winners face Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell for the titles at NXT Great American Bash.

Gonzalez & Kai, the first-ever champions, have been on a warpath looking to regain the titles. But Blackheart & Moon — the women who dethroned Gonzalez & Kai on the same night they were presented with the titles — are intent on recapturing the gold as well.

Meanwhile, Shirai & Stark have joined forces to quickly form a potent union in their own right.

Which team will prevail and come one step closer to the gold? Find out Tuesday on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Three teams battle for NXT Women's Tag Team Championship opportunity tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUsj8nu2E2E)

In addition to that match, we'll also see Mercedes Martinez team up with Jake Atlas to take on Xia Li and BOA of Tian Sha. We're also being promised the in-ring return of Cameron Grimes in his first match since his Ladder Match at In Your House. And we will see a couple of face-offs tonight ahead of their matches at NXT Great American Bash next week, as Tommaso Ciampa and Timmothy Thatcher will come face-to-face with MSK before challenging them for their NXT Tag Titles and Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole will confront each other ahead of their rematch next week.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MSK go face-to-face with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBiJwIswHJ8)

See all this and more on NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network!

