WWE Raw Closed Out 2020 with Less Than Terrible Ratings

In a development that makes The Chadster think that maybe 2020 wasn't so bad after all, WWE Raw's viewership was up for the final show of the year this week. Raw's viewership rose once again from it's all-time low two weeks, with Raw ending the year on a thoroughly mediocre note in terms of ratings and viewership, which, all things considered, is just about the best hardcore WWE fans like The Chadster can hope for.

WWE Raw Viewership Ship but 18-49 Down

Raw's viewership was 1.769 million across all three hours, with hour one drawing 1.886 million viewers, hour two drawing 1.783 million viewers, and hour three drawing 1.628 million viewers. That's the best Raw viewership of December and up from last week's 1.691 million viewer average by more than 70,000 viewers.

In the 18-49 demographic, Raw scored a .52, down slightly from last week. However, Raw was ranked higher amongst all shows on cable, with its hours snagging the third, fourth, and sixth spots. The difference this week is that Raw's first two hours beat Sportscenter, while Monday Night Football still took the top two spots. Raw's first hour scored a .56 in the 18-49 demo, the second hour scored a .52, and the third hour scored a .47.

The Chadster's other favorite Monday Night TV show, Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC, came in ninth for the night with viewership approaching Raw's. The Chadster just can't get enough of the antics of Dr. Pimple Popper and I always watch it on DVR after Raw. But maybe some Dr. P.P. fans are watching the show live and cutting into Raw's ratings. That would probably explain why things have been so rough this year.

