WWE SmackDown Preview 9/23: Champion Roman Reigns Returns Live

Fans were left with varying reactions one week ago today when it was announced that at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would defend his title against none other than Logan Paul. Having two controversial figures face off in a title match at WWE's most controversial show of the year has had the desired effect, though, and has fans talking about it, good and bad. But aside from a press conference last Saturday, we haven't seen Reigns address the upcoming title match yet. That will change tonight on FOX when the Champ will appear live and in person on WWE SmackDown to lay out how he plans to deal with Paul. Roman Reigns appearing live on TV is becoming rarer these days, so WWE is trying to make it into something of an event in and of itself. Imagine that, being celebrated just for showing up to work? What a time! Well, here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's WWE SmackDown.

The Head of the Table makes his grand return to WWE SmackDown this week, with his clash against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel looming. Reigns will need every member of The Bloodline with him in the weeks leading up to the grand show, as Paul is a crafty Superstar whose success in sporting ventures outside of the ring is well-known. What will Reigns have to say one week after his historic match with Logan Paul was announced? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

On top of that, tonight on WWE SmackDown, we will see Ridge Holland and Butch challenging The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, while Braun Strowman will take on Otis in his first match since returning to WWE.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.