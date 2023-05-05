WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes & Co. Head Down to Puerto Rico Our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where Cody Rhodes will prepare to battle Brock Lesnar tomorrow night at WWE Backlash.

It's just one day before WWE's next Premium Live Event on Peacock when we will see WWE Backlash get rolling down in Puerto Rico. But before that, we have a special episode of WWE SmackDown airing live from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and appearing live at the show will be the man taking on Brock Lesnar tomorrow night, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. What will Rhodes have to say just 24 hours before trying to get his revenge on Lesnar?

Cody Rhodes wants to avenge what Brock Lesnar did to him the night after WrestleMania, but he'll have to make it to tomorrow night's Backlash to do it. So is appearing on SmackDown the night before and possibly opening himself up to an attack from Lesnar the best idea? Let's see what WWE.com says.

On a special SmackDown in Puerto Rico before WWE Backlash, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will appear on the blue brand. With his high-stakes matchup against The Beast just one day away, what will Rhodes want to talk about? Don't miss The American Nightmare on SmackDown in Puerto Rico, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

Along with that, tonight we will see Shinsuke Nakamura battle Karrion Kross, The Viking Raiders taking on Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in tag team action, and a special appearance by music superstar and Puerto Rican hometown hero Bad Bunny just one night before he battles Damian Priest of The Judgement Day at Backlash in a "San Juan Street Fight, which will be the entertainer's first-ever singles match in WWE.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm live on FOX. And don't miss WWE Backlash tomorrow night at 8 pm on Peacock.