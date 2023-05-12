WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns' Post-WrestleMania Return

WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Makes Post-WrestleMania Return Check out our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we will see the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

We have seen plenty of things go down in the world of WWE since this past April's WrestleMania weekend. We have seen the company announce a merger with UFC, we've seen a new title revealed, we've seen this year's edition of the WWE Draft come and go, and we've even seen the return of Savio Vega. But one thing we have not seen since the night following WrestleMania is the man who defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns. That all changes tonight on FOX when the Champion brings his historic title reign to WWE SmackDown.

So what is on the mind of the Tribal Chief? Does he have a new opponent in mind, or is he just preparing to celebrate his historic upcoming 1000th day as Champion? We should find out tonight on SmackDown. Let's see what WWE.com says is in store for us.

Since the night after WrestleMania, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been away from the WWE Universe, perhaps enjoying his monumental victory against Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals. Since then, The Bloodline has floundered, with The Usos losing their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title rematch against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and the group not solving the Matt Riddle problem. Now with The Head of the Table returning, he may need to prove to his Bloodline brethren that no one is above the table. Don't miss SmackDown next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX when Reigns returns!

Along with that, tonight we will see Edge, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles battle in a Triple Threat Match in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL, and Sheamus, Bobby Lashley, and United States Champion Austin Theory in another Triple Threat Match in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.

