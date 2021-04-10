WWE to Stream WrestleMania Arrivals on TikTok

In the latest move by WWE to dominate all forms of social media, TikTok will be the home of videos showing people arriving at WrestleMania this weekend. True, that doesn't sound like the most exciting thing in the world, but it does fit into WWE's strategy of total bombardment.

In a press release on WWE.com, the company said:

Before Superstars make history at WrestleMania, there will be one place to see them as they arrive to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on the journey to immortality — WWE's official TikTok channel. Ahead of both nights of WrestleMania, McKenzie Mitchell and Josiah Williams will present exclusive arrival livestreams on TikTok on Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Catch your favorite Superstars arriving in style and hear what they are thinking ahead of the two-night pop culture extravaganza. You never know who might turn up, so do not miss these "arrivestreams" exclusively on TikTok.

So if you're a fan of all those clips from wrestling shows where a vehicle pulls up and a Superstar gets out and starts walking toward the ring, expect a lot of that, and nothing but that, concentrated on these TikTok streams. Exciting!

WrestleMania kicks off at 8PM Eastern tonight for Night 1 and features Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women's Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championships, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison, Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon, a Women's Tag Team Turmoil match for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Night 2, and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins. On Night 2 of WrestleMania, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan, The Fiend will take on Randy Orton, Asuka will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, Riddle will defend the United States championship against Sheamus, Big E will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews, and Kevin Owens will fight Sami Zayn.

That's a lot of people to be arriving at WrestleMania, so be sure to watch videos of them parking on TikTok, true believers!

