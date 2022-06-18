X-Files, Beavis and Butt-Head, Triumph/Colbert: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I wanna rock right now/I'm Rob Base and I came to get down/I'm not internationally known/But I'm known to rock the microphone/Because I get stoopid, I mean outrageous/Stay away from me if you're contagious/'Cause I'm the winner, no, I'm not the loser/To be an M.C. is what I choose 'a/Ladies love me, girls adore me/I mean even the ones who never saw me/Like the way that I rhyme at a show/The reason why, man, I don't know/So let's go, 'cause… with The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock for "It Takes Two" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including The X-Files star David Duchovny responding to co-star Gillian Anderson's revival comments, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon under investigation, Hulu's The Orville proves mind-twistingly impressive, Amazon's The Boys drops Crime Countess' (Laurie Holden) music video, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building shares a Season 2 preview, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog & Stephen Colbert's crew get arrested by U.S. Capitol Police (because comedy is scarier than treason?), Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head broaden their viewing horizons, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, June 18, 2022:

WWE SummerSlam Main Event Vince's Ultimate Revenge: Brock vs Roman

U.S. Capital Police Arrest Triumph, Smigel & Colbert Crew? You Keed!

WWE SmackDown: So Was That Vince McMahon & Mr. McMahon "Together"?

The Orville: New Horizons S03E04 "The Biggest Episode Yet": Promo

Snowpiercer: TNT Series Set to Reach Final Destination with Season 4

Beavis and Butt-Head Adding TikTok, YouTube Vids; "Universe" Images

The Rookie: Feds Welcomes Britt Robertson as Spinoff Series Regular

The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks

WWE SmackDown Preview 6/17: Vince McMahon's Last Stand

Batwoman Showrunner Talks S04 "Almost Post-Apocalyptic" Gotham & More

The Boys: Crimson Countess Music Video Reminds Us "Chimps Don't Cry"

Only Murders in the Building S02 Preview: No New "Hobbies" For Them

Trigun Stampede: Crunchyroll Streaming Classic Anime Reboot in 2023

WWE SmackDown: Vince's Mr. McMahon Appearing Clearly Not Ratings Grab

The Orville: New Horizons Season 3 E03 Review: A Cerebral Anthology

Case 63: Oscar Isaac & Julianne Moore Join Spotify Original Podcast

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E07 Review: Hijacking High Jinks

Crunchyroll Expo Announces Burnout Syndromes, Shield Hero Cast

The Boys Star Karl Urban Finds It Fun Playing In "Superhero Sandbox"

WWE: Vince McMahon Steps Back from Chair, CEO Roles Amid Investigation

Doctor Who: 5 Casting Moves Russell T Davies Needs to Make (BCTV DD)

