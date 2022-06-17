WWE SmackDown Preview 6/17: Vince McMahon's Last Stand

You know, everything was set for tonight to be a pretty eventful episode of SmackDown on FOX. Roman Reigns would be making a super rare appearance and to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship no less against Riddle. We were probably set to see Gunther defend the Intercontinental title for the first time in what should be a dominant run with the title. But then this morning happened. On the heels of this week's bombshell report about WWE Owner Vince McMahon's alleged improprieties, we learned this morning that he will step aside as CEO and Chairman, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over. And not just that, but then we learned Vinny Mac would be appearing live on tonight's SmackDown to speak about his current situation. Buckle up, buckaroos.

In a press release from WWE this morning, the company simply stated "WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 pm ET live on FOX."

What will Vince say? Will it be pre-recorded to avoid the live fans highjacking the speech or will Vince go out live and wing it? Will he even address the situation directly? Will he give a Richard Nixon-Esque farewell speech and that'll be it for him? Your guess is as good as mine, but surely the company has realized this is a must-see situation for fans and haters alike and is acting on it.

As for the actual wrestling that's supposed to take place, Roman Reigns will make an ever-more-rare appearance tonight on SmackDown and will face a challenging Riddle for his title. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match.

On the June 10 edition of SmackDown, unofficial member of The Bloodline Sami Zayn went one-on-one against Riddle in SmackDown's main event. If Riddle lost that contest, he would have been barred from the blue brand forever. When he won, however, Riddle earned a Bro-tastic opportunity at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title! The following Monday on Raw, Special Counsel Paul Heyman dropped a bombshell, however, when he revealed a special stipulation that had been added to the matchup: If Riddle loses the matchup on Friday night, he will never again be able to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion again as long as Roman is the titleholder! Don't miss with Riddle looks for vengeance and Undisputed Championship gold in his highly anticipated showdown against The Head of the Table this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX!

To catch all of the action (and drama), tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.