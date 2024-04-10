Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, community, heels, interview with the vampire, Jon Snow, kit harington, pretty little liars: summer school, saturday night live, smiling friends, The Rookie, X-Men '97

Heels/Netflix, Community, Jon Snow, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 10, 2024:

James Gunn Teases "Summer of Superman," Previews Logo at CinemaCon

Superman & Lois Season 4 Shadow Director Alex Garfin Offers BTS Looks

Disney Releases Official Board Vote Tallies: Iger at 94%; Peltz at 31%

Heels/Netflix: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig Sound Ready For More

WrestleMania XL Wins at Capitalism, Breaking Records

X-Men '97 Season 1 Ep. 5 "Remember It" Clip: Gambit's Genosha Concerns

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Confirms Jon Snow Series "On The Shelf"

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 6 "Secrets and Lies" Images Released

Crunchyroll Unveils 4 Upcoming Anime Feature Spinoffs at CinemaCon

OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom: Crunchyroll Unveils Film at CinemaCon

BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-: CinemaCon Announces Anime Film

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Is In Session Beginning May 9th

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle: Crunchyroll Previews Film at CinemaCon

Heels Heads to Netflix – But Any Season 3 Plans Could Get Complicated

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Poster Sees Lestat Looming Large

Smiling Friends Season 2 Trailer: Mr. Frog, Prof. Psychotic & More

Community: Alison Brie Has Read Movie Script; Chevy Chase Comments

The Chadster Weeps Openly After Epic WWE Raw After WrestleMania

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Ryan Gosling, Chris Stapleton (VIDEO)

Michael Buffer Praises Samantha Irvin's WWE WrestleMania Performance

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc Debuts May 12

3 Body Problem: Rosalind Chao Discusses Playing a Tragic Character

Reacher, Peacemaker, Twin Peaks, Evil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

