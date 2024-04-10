Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, community, heels, interview with the vampire, Jon Snow, kit harington, pretty little liars: summer school, saturday night live, smiling friends, The Rookie, X-Men '97
Heels/Netflix, Community, Jon Snow, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Heels, X-Men '97, Kit Harington/Jon Snow, PLL: Summer School, IWTV, Smiling Friends, Community, SNL & more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DC Studios' Superman, CW's Superman & Lois, Disney, Heels/Netflix, WWE WrestleMania XL, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Kit Harington/Jon Snow, ABC's The Rookie, Crunchyroll/CinemaCon 204, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Peacock's Community: The Movie, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Heels/Netflix, X-Men '97, Kit Harington/Jon Snow, The Rookie, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Interview with the Vampire, Smiling Friends, Community, SNL & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 10, 2024:
James Gunn Teases "Summer of Superman," Previews Logo at CinemaCon
Superman & Lois Season 4 Shadow Director Alex Garfin Offers BTS Looks
Disney Releases Official Board Vote Tallies: Iger at 94%; Peltz at 31%
Heels/Netflix: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig Sound Ready For More
WrestleMania XL Wins at Capitalism, Breaking Records
X-Men '97 Season 1 Ep. 5 "Remember It" Clip: Gambit's Genosha Concerns
Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Confirms Jon Snow Series "On The Shelf"
The Rookie Season 6 Episode 6 "Secrets and Lies" Images Released
Crunchyroll Unveils 4 Upcoming Anime Feature Spinoffs at CinemaCon
OVERLORD: The Sacred Kingdom: Crunchyroll Unveils Film at CinemaCon
BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-: CinemaCon Announces Anime Film
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Is In Session Beginning May 9th
HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle: Crunchyroll Previews Film at CinemaCon
Heels Heads to Netflix – But Any Season 3 Plans Could Get Complicated
Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Poster Sees Lestat Looming Large
Smiling Friends Season 2 Trailer: Mr. Frog, Prof. Psychotic & More
Community: Alison Brie Has Read Movie Script; Chevy Chase Comments
The Chadster Weeps Openly After Epic WWE Raw After WrestleMania
Saturday Night Live Welcomes Ryan Gosling, Chris Stapleton (VIDEO)
Michael Buffer Praises Samantha Irvin's WWE WrestleMania Performance
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc Debuts May 12
3 Body Problem: Rosalind Chao Discusses Playing a Tragic Character
Reacher, Peacemaker, Twin Peaks, Evil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.