Aquaman Goes Stealth with New Lost Kingdom Statue from McFarlane

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has arrived at McFarlane Toys with a brand new set of DC Multiverse figures from the sevens seas

Get ready to dive into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they explore the realm of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom! A new aquatic masterpiece has arrived featuring Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, in his brand new all-blue stealth suit from the new movie! Coming in at 12" tall, this statue brings the King to life with an incredible likeness to Jason Momoa as Aquaman, who has easily redefined the iconic DC Comics character. This statue showcases his impressive physique and this mysterious new suit. No trident is featured here, but he is displayed in a heroic stance and perfectly captures the essence of the King of Atlantis. McFarlane Toys has the statue set for an October 2023 release for $39.99, and fans can also be on the lookout for more Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom collectibles, like an entire wave of DC Multiverse figures that are ready to make a splash. Pre-orders are live right here along with the rest of the new aquatic reveals.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Stealth Suit 12" Statue

"Half-human and half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry is Aquaman, the King of Atlantis and defender of Earth's vast oceans. As a founding member of the Justice League, he also protects the surface world from the forces of evil! Aquaman's Atlantean physiology allows him to breathe under water, swim at incredible speeds, and super-strength to withstand the depths of the ocean. His royal lineage sets him apart from other Atlanteans, but also gives him the unique ability to telepathically communicate with marine life."

Incredibly detailed 12" scale statue based on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 12".

Made of PVC plastic.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

