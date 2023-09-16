Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: aquaman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Aquaman's Trusty Seadragon Joins McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Line

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has arrived at McFarlane Toys with a brand new set of DC Multiverse figures from the sevens seas

The trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has arrived, kicking off one of the last films from the fallen universe of the Justice League. McFarlane Toys is making sure they are getting their money's worth with an impressive launch of new Lost Kingdom figures for the DC Multiverse. One of which is a surprise addition as Aquaman's aquatic companion Storm has arrived! Storm made his debut in DC Comics Aquaman #30 back in 1966 in a story titled "The Great Sea Dragon!" This was only the beginning of this Sea Dragon in DC Comics and his long-standing association with the King of Atlantis, Aquaman. Storm is now making his way to the big screen with a new deluxe DC Multiverse figure that fans will sure not want to miss.

In DC Comics, Storm is a mythical sea dragon that came from the underwater city of Poseidonis in Atlantis. His origin has always been changing and filled with mystery, and we can expect a new origin for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom film. However, fans can bring home this loyal companion to enhance their Aquaman collection as this sea dragon is packed with detail, will come with a display base, and will fit 7" figures on his back. Fans can be sure to check out the DC Multiverse King of Atlantis figure Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom figure right here. Storm will be priced at $29.99, and he will be a fun figure to have for a variety of reasons and you can find him right here with an October 2023 release.

Ride the Storm with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

"Rescued by Aquaman, Storm, a majestic albino Seadragon, is the Super Hero's trusted, loyal companion, bravely riding into battle with the Atlantean King."

Incredibly detailed figure based on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie.

Includes stand.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

