Are Multipacks the Future of Hasbro's Marvel Legends Line?

While McFarlane Toys might be dominating the world of DC Comics collectibles, Hasbro excels with Marvel Comics. We have seen some pretty amazing figures in the past few months with Build-A-Figure waves for Infinity Ultron and Khonshu, Beyond Amazing Spider-Man, and Retro figure like Beast, War Machine, and Ghost Rider. However, some of the biggest reveals have been multi-packs with Venom, Spider-Man, and Spider-Men. These sets are loaded with impressive figures that would fly right off of shelves, which is surprising they went for a non-solo release. We already know Hasbro is changing the format of most of its packaging with greener windowless designs. Are multi-packs the future of Marvel Legends to save on costs and push for artistic packaging? Let's Discuss.

This new windowless packaging is pretty interesting, and it has rubbed a lot of collectors the wrong way. No windows almost mean Mint-On-Card collecting is out the window because you will need to open it to ensure the figure is not broken. The windows allowed us to view our figures in a fun way without ruining value, which is always a big part of collecting. I always open my Legends, but the new packaging is a problem, and I still think reaching out to incredible toy photographers like D Amazing is the way to go. Not only are you getting creativity back on the market, but getting in touch with the toy fanbase is a huge bonus. It would be pretty cool even to have a contest, and the winner gets to help pose the next Spider-Man Marvel Legends figure.

These recent multi-packs have done something unique, using amazing comic book art on the packaging. This is perfect for comic and figure collectors, giving them something that is the best of both worlds, plus a reason to display the box. The Spider-Man: No Way Home Peter 3-Pack would be easy to sell each hero independently, but it is smart to sell them all together. Same with the Venom 3-Pack, as that Eddie head-sculpt is a must-have, and it will easily outsell the hell out of Riot and Phage. Like the Ultimate Spider-Man 5-Pack, teenage Peter, in his symbiote suit, is a beautifully crafted figure and could holds it's own. Those Marvel Legends villains are pretty amazing too, and we always need more figures for Spidey to go against. However, it is true that a lot of them would be stuck on shelves mainly due to many people not knowing who these villains are.

Multi-packs force collectors to purchase a whole set of figures, but I think it would be worth it. If each set feature its own unquiet set of artwork and includes a must-own figure, then it is honestly the best of both worlds. If solo figure releases did start to slow down, this would be a great way for collectors to get all of their Marvel Legends fever in one sitting. There are so many Marvel Comics artists out there that I am sure plenty would love to draw the next multi-pack design. These prices are up there, though, with the Three Peters coming in at $90, Venom at $78, and the 5-Pack at $128. However, shipping costs, gas prices, and retail prices alone are already making these figures about $35 each or higher, after all, is said and done anyway. Multi-packs might hike up a price, but for the artwork and a nice set of figures getting shipping right to your door is something that might need to be the future.