Sword Art Online Asuna Gets New Good Smile Statue from Alicization

Good Smile Company has unveiled a new statue from Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld. This time, Asuna is taking charge of the war as she dons her Knights of the Blood Outfit. Her white and red colors will stand out on the battlefield and a worthy collectible for any Sword Art Online fan. This Asuna statue is not small either as she is a 1/4th scale statue, standing at roughly 16" tall. She will tower over any other Sword Art Online statue with her rapier, the Lambent Light, being drawn. The elegance, detail, and dynamic essence of the sculpt can really be seen throughout the entire piece. Now fans will just need to add a Kirito statue to complete this amazing statue series.

The Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld Asuna statue is not cheap and gets a $314.99 price tag. The massive statue will be a great addition to any fans anime collection and will be a great centerpiece as well. Asuna is expected to join the fight in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders will stay open until December 23rd, 2020, so get yours while you can and save the Underworld from certain destruction.

"A large scale figure of Asuna in her Knights of the Blood outfit! From the popular anime series "Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld" comes a 1/4th scale figure of Asuna in her Knights of the Blood outfit! The contrasting red and white colors of her outfit, flowing sculpt of her cape and her smoothly drawn rapier, Lambent Light, have all been captured in amazing detail. Be sure to add her to your collection!"