Avengers: Endgame Nebula Arrives at Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company is adding another character to their growing Avengers Nendoroid line. This time, Nebula is getting her debut with this deluxe figure that is packed with detail and accessories. Nebula will get two face plates featuring a standard and combat expression. For her to really rock the battlefield, she will get a nice assortment of weapons with her batons, blaster, and even the power stone. To make things even grander, the deluxe version will include a variety of swappable parts from arms, hands, and face parts to switch her between appearance in Avengers: Endgame and her 2014 counterpart. A special display base will also be include to show off the portals at the end of the film to really enhance the displaying power of her. This is one figure that Guardians of the Galaxy fans will not want to miss for their collection.

The best part about this Nebula it that it allows collectors to display her as both Endgame and 2014 versions of her. This deduce figure is packed with so many accessories that fans will have a blast adding her to their Endgame collection. The Avengers: Endgame Nebula Deluxe Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $80. She is expected to release in February 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Just like most GSC pre-orders they are timed and Nebula pre-orders are set to close October 14, 2020, so make sure you get your secured now. Make sure you rebuild the final Endgame battle with other Good Smile Company Nendoroid figures like Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, and many more.

"From "Avengers: Endgame" comes a Nendoroid of Nebula! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to recreate all kinds of action-packed poses. She comes with two face plates including a standard expression and a combat expression. The indented lines on her face have been faithfully recreated in Nendoroid form. She comes with her batons and blaster as optional parts for recreating Endgame's battle scenes. Additionally, the DX version comes with the Power Stone and a damaged arm part stripped down to her cybernetics. Orange face parts and a sleeveless right arm part are included as well."

"A special Nendoroid base to recreate the final battle scene of the movie is also included. Be sure to add her to your collection, along with the other MARVEL character Nendoroids!"