Batman: Arkham Asylum Scarecrow Brings the Fear to McFarlane Toys

All of the sickos of Arkham are back as McFarlane Toys reveals even more Batman Arkham Trilogy figures. We recently saw that a new Arkham City BAF wave is on the way featuring Solomon Grundy. Well, it looks like some solo figures from the hit Batman game are making a return, like the arrival of Scarecrow. This is the second version of this Scarecrow we have seen, as the McFarlaneToysStore has an exclusive version of this with more Halloween deco. However, it is nice to see another version of Johnathan Crane arrive in one of the more deadly designs of this villain. From the syringe hands and vials on his chest to the creepy gas mask face design, this Scarecrow is not messing around. Batman will have a problem taking this guy down, and he is already up for pre-order right here. Arkham Trilogy Scarecrow is priced at $19.99, set for an October 2022 release, and look out for the other solo releases with Joker and Red Hood.

"Alter Ego: Jonathan Crane Bio: The Scarecrow constantly proves to be a dangerous threat to the Dark Knight not due to physical strength, but to the emotional and psychological damage his toxins can cause. In fact, Scarecrow tends to shy away from physical confrontations and instead lets his victims fall prey to their own waking nightmares. A doctor of the deadliest caliber, the Scarecrow's horrific acts don't stem from a villainous desire for power or money, but from an unbreakable urge to learn and hone his craft—mastery over fear itself."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Scarecrow is featured in his look from the video game Batman Arkham Night

Scarecrow comes with a base

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures