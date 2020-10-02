Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live

The DC Multiverse figure line from McFarlane Toys has been widely popular and sought after lately. To make things even more interesting, the legendary comic book artist Todd McFarlane has revealed his very own original Batman design. We have already seen screenshots of this from a reveal video the artist die online, but he has finally arrived. This original Batman features a brand new costume design and some new accessories or this caped crusader. Batman is changing things up as he wields some new swords that can be sheath in his back. His arm guards feature more spikes as well as a newly modified cape. This original Batman is the first of the Gold Label Series in the DC Multiverse collection and will be a must-have figure for McFarlane and Batman fans.

I am a sucker for original design figures, and giving one of the most iconic DC Comics heroes a new look is amazing. With added swords, goggles, and a modified costume, this will be a great figure to have in hand for any fan. The Gold Label Series starts here, and this Batman will be a Walmart exclusive and can be found here. He is priced at $19.99, and he is scheduled to be released in January 2021.

"In the 1980's, Todd McFarlane began drawing Batman™ professionally, working on the classic storyline "Batman: Year Two™" in Detective Comics™, and creating iconic artwork, including his dynamic cover for Batman #423. Todd went on to become a titan of the comic book industry, but has always had an affinity for Batman, stating, "I've always liked the fact that Batman has no superpowers. When it comes down to it, he's just a dude in a costume. Conceivably, if you pushed him off a roof (Batarangs, etc. aside), he could potentially die, unlike Superman™."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

This Batman figure is inspired from the mind of Todd McFarlane, to create a new never before seen before version of Batman. This figure is featured with a Black Cape and Cowl

Batman comes with two swords, and a base

Includes collectable art card with Todd McFarlane Batman artwork on front and character biography on the back.

Figures are showcased in McFarlane Gold Label Series DC themed window box packaging

Pre-Order via Walmart.com