Beast Kingdom Unveiled New D-Stage The Dark Knight Statues

Beast Kingdom has revealed not one but two brand new statues from one of the most iconic superhero films around with The Dark Knight. The intense interrogation scenes come to life as Beast Kingdom captures both Batman and Joker by themselves. Both D-Stage statues will stand roughly 6" tall, and when combined, they create a very dynamic statue from The Dark Knight. Batman is beautifully sculpted as he stands menacing against the wall as he waits for his time with Joker. On the other hand, the Joker is patiently sitting at his table as he waits for his master plan to take effect. Both The Dark Knight Batman and Joker statue are set to release later this year, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, they can be found located here.

"Diorama Stage-092-THE Dark Knight Trilogy The Joker & Diorama Stage-093-THE Dark Knight Trilogy Batman – Arguably one of the most celebrated scenes in superhero movie history, Christopher Nolen's second entry in his Dark Knight Trilogy sees Batman and the Joker facing off in an interrogation room. A wonderfully layered and memorable scene, the power dynamics of the Christian Bale version of Batman, with the superb take on Joker by Heath Ledger is ingrained in cinematic history. Join Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' with the D-Stage 092 Joker. Seen here sitting in front of an interrogation table having been arrested by the newly appointed commissioner Gordon, whilst in the back, D-Stage 093's Batman is waiting in the shadows, ready to interrogate."

"Combining the two (separately sold) dioramas creates the ultimate portrayal of the movie scene, just before viewers get to see the soon to be life-long enemies interact. Bringing to life these two iconic characters, with a focus on detailed costumes, both include a branded base and backdrops straight out of the movie. A fantastic pair of dioramas for fans of the Dark Knight movie. **DS-092 and DS-093 can be combined to reproduce the movie scene. Dioramas sold seperately**"