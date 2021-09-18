Black Panther Erik Killmonger Nendoroid Revealed by Good Smile

The latest episode of Marvel Studios What If…? showed usa new Erik Killmonger storyline, the villain of Black Panther. Good Smile Company is taking us back to the original villain's design with they reveal their new Marvel Nendoroid figure. This villain is obsessed with the past, from the abandonment of him and his father from Wakanda to the superiority of Wakanda's power over the world. It seems no matter what multiverse he is in, Black Panther Erik Killmonger will always be the bad guy. This deluxe Nendoroid figure is loaded with detail and accessories, giving collectors the ability to show him off as Erik or in his new blinged-out Black Panther super suit.

Accessories for this beast will include a sword, spear, and a display base to show how in a nice variety of combat poses. This figure will be a necessary figure to add to your BP collection and will be a must-have companion piece to showcase this cousin rivalry. Whether you're looking to show off your love for Erik Killmonger or need to add a new Marvel Cinematic Universe villain to your collection, this is the figure you want. Black Panther Erik Killmonger Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is set to release in June 2022. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they will be able to be found here for roughly $72. Wakanda Forever.

"Presenting a Nendoroid of Erik Killmonger! From the MARVEL movie "Black Panther" comes a Nendoroid of Black Panther's nemesis Erik Killmonger! Both A Panther Suit head part and an unmasked head part are included. Optional parts include a sword, a spear and an alternate combat suit body! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to create all kinds of poses from the movie."