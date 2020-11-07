Blizzard GearFest Has New Collectibles For Warcraft and Overwatch Fans

Blizzard GearFest 2020 is in full swing this week as it continues on until November 16, 2020. A great number of collectibles are currently available on the online store covering some of your favorite Blizzard Entertainment games. New collectible statues, pins, art prints, clothes, from Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Diablo, StarCraft, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm. We have already covered the amazing and pricey World of Warcraft Warchief Thrall statue that has two different versions and one can be seen here. The fest also has four exclusive Funko Pops being released which we also covered here. There is also a great set of deals and discounts on previous collectible statues like their Premium Overwatch statues featuring Hanzo, Genji, Widowmaker, Reaper, and more.

We did round up some of our favorite GearFest collectibles like the Blizzard Series 7 Blind Pins. There are 10 characters fans can get from a variety of franchises like Brigitte, Thrall, Deckard Cain, Lilith, Jim Raynor, Demon Hunter, and Janitor Leoric. Fans can get a 5-pack of these mystery pins here for $29.99 and will enhance your gaming apparel to a new level. Overwatch fans are also getting a real treat as the GearFest has a buildable wood model of D.Va's mech. The set welcomes with an exclusive poster and step by step instruction to show to build her mech with ease. The wood set is priced at $129.99 and can be purchased right here. Our last couple of collectibles are perfect ways to show off your love for World of Warcraft like the ceramic Stein or some of the highly detailed art prints. There are also prints for Diablo and Starcraft, and each one is priced at $69.99 and can be found located here. These Blizzard GearFest collectibles are perfect for fans to enhance their gaming collection or great items for the holiday season. Check out some of our favorite picks below and check out all of the deals and new releases here.

Blizzard GearFest Collectibles That Will Level You Up

"Each Blizzard Series 7 Pin Pack will feature one of ten new character designs: Sigma, Ana, Brigitte, Thrall, Valeera Sanguinar, Deckard Cain, Lilith, Jim Raynor, Demon Hunter or Janitor Leoric. Each character also has a sculpted gold variant, for a total of 20 different pins."

"Overwatch's D.Va took the world by storm with her versatility on the battlefield and relatable character. Bring D.Va to life with this IncrediBuilds 3D wood replica kit, and join the battle to defend against the omnic threat. This set includes an exclusive D.Va poster, laser-cut FSC wood sheets with easy-to assemble pieces, and step-by-step instructions. All you need is some paint or decorating materials to bring this wood model of D.Va to life."

"Sip on your favorite beverage like the ultimate gamer that you are by grabbing this World of Warcraft Arbiter Ceramic Stein. It features sweet World of Warcraft graphics that will put your fandom on full display. The perfect addition to complete your World of Warcraft collection."

"Now is your chance to bring home reprints of classic and iconic images from Blizzard's game library. Commemorate your love for the World of Warcraft franchise with this photographic reprint of Ardenweald, Maldraxxus, and The Skeletons. The print measures 10" x 20" and comes framed and ready to hang."