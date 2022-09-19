Boba Fett Goes Retro With New Jumbo Kenner Figure from Gentle Giant

The Book of Boba Fett has come and gone, and some people have easily lost their fandom for the mighty Boba Fett. This is sad, as that Disney+ series was a true wonder, and it explored new Star Wars stories. From the tribes of the Sand People to the arrival of the Pikes, and even Boba riding on a freaking Rancor. The show exceeded our expectations and it gave this lonely bounty hunter a new goal and a new crew. Boba is on a new path now, and it is very exciting to see when it takes him and who he will meet next. Speaking of Boba, Gentle Giant Ltd. is back at it again as they unveil another Jumbo Kenner Star Wars figure.

That is right, The Book of Boba Fett is showcased here, featuring a new mold like Hasbro's Retro Collection. This deadly Bounty Hunter is ready to show the people of Tatooine he means business and Gentle Giant captured just that. Boba will come with a blaster, rocket-firing jetpack, stand 12" tall, and have a removable lower cape. All the classic Kenner design returns for this newly designed figure, and he comes in a resealable clamshell package. The Star War Jumbo Boba Fett is priced at $80, set for a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"STAR WARS BOOK OF BOBA FETT JUMBO FIGURE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Jumbo Fett? Where? The star of The Book of Boba Fett is finally here, in his all-new outfit, and he's a 12-inch Jumbo figure! For the first time in the line, Gentle Giant LTD is capturing the modern-day Boba Fett in the retro style, and he's a full foot of awesomeness! Featuring a vinyl skirt, a blaster and a backpack missile, this figure is a must-have, and it comes packaged on a full-color card in a resealable clamshell blister. In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $80.00."