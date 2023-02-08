Bow Before Darth Maul's Shadow Collective with New Disney Lightsaber Embrace the Force with Disney as they reveal their newest set of Legacy Lightsabers right from the Park like Darth Maul!

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace introduced fans to one of the great villains in the Star Wars franchise Darth Maul. His survival story arc was incredible to see in The Clone Wars, and his evil deeds continued past the series. Maul lead a powerful organization after his time as a Sith Apprentice and has held quite a few different lightsabers. It looks like Disney is bringing one of these lightsabers to life right from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The Shadow Collective Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber has arrived in all of its glory. This hilt has never been released outside of the Disney Parks, making it a must have collectible for any Star Wars fan.

This imported saber comes right from Disney Parks and comes with a hinged display case, is made from metal, and has electronic functionality with the necessary attachments (not included). The Shadow Collective Maul saber is simple but will create fear across the galaxy and is priced at $169.99. Star Wars fans can save a ticket to Disney and snag one right through Shop Disney now right here.

The Shadow Collective's Power Grows with Shop Disney

"Maul (Shadow Collective) Legacy – This Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the founder of the Shadow Collective, Maul, and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminates red when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with the Shadow Collective symbol on the front."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes hilt and case

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Shadow Collective symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate red an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland