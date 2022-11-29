Bring Home Addams Family's Wednesday with Mezco Toyz LDD

Tim Burton and The Addams Family fit together perfectly like peanut butter and jelly. Netflix has finally dished out Tim Burton's new series Wednesday, showcasing the Wednesday Addams taking on a new challenge, Nevermore Academy. An incredible performance by Jenna Ortega is showcased here, and now her version of Wednesday is coming to Mezco Toyz. Releasing as part of their eerily creepy Living Dead Dolls line, our favorite Addams Family heroine is ready for new adventures. Wednesday and Thing are together again as she is featured in her iconic collared dress, black leggings, and boots from the start of the series. Mezco gave her a new head sculpt, and she will come in at 10" tall and feature 5 points of articulation. The doll was just meant for Wednesday, and fans can pre-order one themselves for $50. The Addams Family collectors can find her right here for pre-order with a September 2023 release.

Mezco's Living Dead Doll Presents Wednesday Addams

"The only person who gets to torture my brother is me." From the brand-new Netflix series, Wednesday joins LDD Presents! Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends (and foes) at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday features an all new look that is still somehow familiar. Outfitted in a collared dress, black leggings, and boots. She comes complete with a new painted portrait, signature pig tails and her trusty hand-servant, Thing, in a static pose. LDD Presents Wednesday stands 10" tall and features 5 points of articulation. She is packaged in a window box, perfect for display."

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors.