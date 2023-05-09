Bring Home Dobby from Harry Potter with Beast Kingdom Master Craft The Wizarding World of Harry Potter comes to life once again with Beast Kingdom’s latest Master Craft release featuring and iconic elf

The magic of Harry Potter comes to life once again with Beast Kingdom's latest Master Craft statue. Coming out of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the house elf Dobby is back once again. Standing at 15" tall, Beast Kingdom has faithfully brought the house elf to life with impressive details and elements from the film. Tom Riddle's diary and Harry Potter's stolen letters are featured in the sculpt, which is a nice touch. Everything bout this Master Craft release is well done and will be a must have addition to any Wizarding World collection. The Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Master Craft Dobby is priced at $249.99 and set for a November 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and he will be limited to only 3,000 pieces, so act fast.

Dobby is Ready to Come Home with Beast Kingdom

"Attention all Harry Potter fans! Remember the mischievous and loyal house-elf, "Dobby," from "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets"? Despite being a loyal servant of the Malfoy family, he always had a soft spot for Harry and was quick to come to his aid. So, it was when Harry finally helped Dobby gain his freedom, their bond became unbreakable!"

"And now for the exciting news! The team at Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' has just released a must-have collectible statue of Dobby from the "Harry Potter" films! This stunning, hand-crafted model captures every detail of Dobby's skin and features a real linen, cloth outfit. And that's not all – it also comes with a diary book containing Harry Potter's grey socks (yes, you read that right!) and a S.P.E.W. badge on Dobby's chest. It's heartening to see a house-elf so passionate about promoting elfish welfare!"