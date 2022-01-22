Captain America Sam Wilson Soars In With New Iron Studios Statue

Coming out of the incredible finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson finally dons his Captain America outfit. Iron Studios captures this fantastic moment in gorgeous statue format as they debut their newest 1/10 Deluxe BDS Art Scale statue. Based on original Marvel Studios references, Captain America flies by the Hudson River as his new wings cut through the water. The statue is beautifully detailed, showing off all of the high-end detail on Sam Wilson's red, white, and blue costume. The statue will stand at 18.1" tall from the base of the water to the tip of his wings as Captain America is posed on a nice fling stance that Falcon, Marvel, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans can appreciate. The Sam Wilson Art Scale statue is priced at $249.99, set to release in Q4 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"On a base that resembles the Hudson River, cutting through the waters with one of its mighty mechanical wings, the new winged Sentinel of Liberty uses all of its enhanced maneuverability and agility skills, as an actual bird of prey, with its new outfit with stars and stripes in the colors of his country's flag, carrying on his back the legendary shield of his predecessor. He flies at high speeds over New York City on a mission to rescue the victims of the terrorist and anti-nationalist group known as Flag Smashers. Inspired by the "One World, One People", the sixth and final episode of the first season of the miniseries "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" on the Disney+ streaming channel, Iron Studios presents the statue "Captain America Sam Wilson Deluxe – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – BDS Art Scale 1/10", with the hero, formerly called Falcon, taking on the name and legacy of the first avenger."

Captain America Sam Wilson Deluxe – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – BDS Art Scale 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 18.1 in (H) x 13.7 in (W) x 9.6 in (D)

Product Weight: 3.9 lbs

MSRP: USD $249.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022