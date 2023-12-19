Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, the new adventures of batman

Joker Joins McFarlane's The New Adventures of Batman Retro Collection

Step into the world of The New Adventures of Batman as McFarlane Toys unveils their latest DC Retro Collection with brand new figures

Behold the madness! McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Retro figures, including the return of The Joker. This figure comes to life from the hit animated series from 1977, The New Adventures of Batman. From his maniacal grin to his vibrant color scheme, every inch of this figure is a testament to the chaotic brilliance of The Joker. Joining the ranks of Batman, Robin, and Batgirl, this chaotic clown is ready to level Gotham City with his next scheme unless the Dynamic Duo can stop him. McFarlane did a great job capturing Joker's animated design, with wacky expressions and a newspaper, talking about his latest crimes. It is great that McFarlane Tosy has expanded the DC Retro line from the Batman 1966 series to the The New Adventures of Batman cartoon. This at least shows growth in the series and is great news for fans who live this line of DC Comics figures. New Adventures Retro Joker is priced at $17.99 and will be released in February 2024 with the rest of the wave.

The New Adventures of Batman DC Retro Joker

"No name strikes terror into the hearts of Gotham City's citizens quite like the Joker. In a city overrun with larger-than-life criminals, the always-laughing villain stands alone. A complete psychopath with no moral compass whatsoever, the Joker, whose real name and identity remain completely unknown, is characterized by his chalk-white skin, green hair and a permanent rictus grin stretched across his face. But there isn't a single thing funny about this particular clown, who only finds humor in the suffering of others."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on the THE NEW ADVENTURES OF BATMAN.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Includes newspaper accessory.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS THE NEW ADVENTURES OF BATMAN figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!