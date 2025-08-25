Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: deadpool, mafex, marvel, wolverine

Suit Up with the New MAFEX Deadpool & Wolverine (Logan) Figure

Step into the multiverse once again with Deadpool & Wolverine as they are getting some brand new action figures from Medicom

Article Summary MAFEX unveils a new Wolverine figure inspired by his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

This 6.3-inch collectible features highly detailed battle-damaged deco and premium articulation

Includes three unmasked Hugh Jackman head sculpts, claw hands, and interchangeable hand parts

Pre-orders available now with a release date set for August 2026 alongside a matching Deadpool figure

In Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Wolverine returns as a worn, emotionally weathered variant burdened by loss and must rediscover his purpose. Hugh Jackman brought new and extraordinary depth to the role, channeling grief, regret, and reluctant hope, unlike what we saw in Logan. Redemption is on the horizon for this X-Men, and with the help of Deadpool, he might be one of the greatest. To keep the legacy of the Wolverine alive, Medicom has unveiled a brand new MAFEX figure for Wolverine that is on the way. Our hero is suited up in his brand new live-action X-Suit, which is something fans have been hoping to see on screen for years.

Wearing his signature yellow and blue colors, Logan features three different unmasked head sculpts capturing his likeness perfectly, and no masked sculpt is included. He will feature battle-damaged deco on the suit with some weathering and bullet holes, and he comes with claw hands. This Wolverine is ready to slice and dice his way out of oblivion and back to his own world, and MAFEX will be releasing a Deadpool MAFEX figure alongside him. Pre-orders are already live, with both Deadpool & Wolverine figures priced at $134.99 and releasing in August 2026.

Deadpool & Wolverine MAFEX No.285 Wolverine Action Figure

"From the global blockbuster film Deadpool & Wolverine comes the long-awaited entry in Medicom Toy's fan favorite MAFEX line of action figures for Wolverine! Inspired by Hugh Jackman's latest entry in the iconic role, this awesome figure combines outstanding detail lifted directly from the film, along with the signature MAFEX articulation to create the ultimate action figure! Get ready to save the world in style by ordering your figure today! Deadpool figure shown not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Deadpool & Wolverine film

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

3 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable hand parts

Figure stand

