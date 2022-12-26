Celebrate 100 Years of Disney Animation with New Beast Kingdom Statues

Beast Kingdom has revealed some brand new D-Stage statues to help celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Animation Studios. Four statues have been revealed, capturing the magic of the studios from all over the generations. This includes Bambi, Lady and the Tramp, Peter Pan, and Finding Nemo. Each statue will stand roughly 4.6" tall and captures the films iconic characters in amazing color, detail, and 3D diorama effect. Disney fans will truly be impressed with these D-Stage pieces from Bambi and his pals, a lovely spaghetti dinner, epic sea adventures, and pirate action. Hopefully, Beast Kingdom will continue to release more of these statues throughout 2023, as there are plenty of movies to capture. Prices are unknown, but they are set to release in Q2 2023, and pre-orders will be found here soon.

The Magic of Disney Animation Arrives at Beast Kingdom

"The Walt Disney Animation Studios, which was founded in October 1923 will soon celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder. A huge milestone, Disney has for decades released animated classics, starting with its very first feature film all the way back in 1937. Since then the studio has become a benchmark in the industry, releasing over 60 feature-length animations. In celebration of this centennial milestone, Beast Kingdom is releasing a selection of D-Stage, 'Staging Your Dreams' figurines bringing to life some of the most celebrated characters in animated history.

"Combining famous scenes, with postage stamps, the new Disney D-Stage collection is ready to be sent straight to the hearts of all collectors! Using the stamp design as the outer frame, the three dimensional scenes are recreated with vivid colors. Each figurine stands at 12cm in height, and also includes a dedicated movie name plaque. Join Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' and celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder of magic from the wonderous world!"