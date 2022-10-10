Chainsaw Man Nendoroid Limited Rerelease Drops from Good Smile

Chainsaw Man is finally about to hit television scenes as the popular manga is upgrading to a bloody anime series. This popular series tells the tale of Denji, who has pretty much made a deal with the devil. However, this devil is an adorable chainsaw dog named Pochita, who has allowed him to gain power. This newly acquired power allows Pochita to fuse with Denji, allowing him to transform certain parts of his body into, you guessed it, chainsaws. Denji used this bloody power for good, and in celebration of the new Chainsaw Man anime, Good Smile Company has announced the limited re-release of his Nendoroid figure.

Chainsaw Man fans will be able to display Denji with two different face plates with standard and transforming expressions. His iconic Chainsaw head is also included, and it features an articulated jaw with an attachable tongue. That is not all, as his signature chainsaw arms are also included along with a mini version of Pochita, to give fans the whole packaging. This bloody Chainsaw Man figure is a must have a figure for fans of the manga and soon-to-be anime. The Chainsaw Man Nendoroid is only priced at $40.99, he is set for a January 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Chainsaw Man Brings the Blood to Good Smile Once Again

"With this, the Nobel Prize is mine!" From "Chainsaw Man" comes a rerelease of the Nendoroid of the main character Denji! He comes with both a standard face plate and a face plate to display him transforming. Additionally, a starter rope that attaches to his chest and a special head part are included to display Denji in his transformed state. The transformed head part also features an articulated jaw and attachable tongue part. The Nendoroid also comes with interchangeable chainsaw arms, so you can fully recreate Denji's appearance from the manga! Denji's buddy Pochita has also been shrunk down to adorable Nendoroid size, so be sure to display them together!