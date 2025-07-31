Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, lego

Check Yourself Into Arkham Asylum with LEGO's Newest Batman Set

LEGO is diving into the world of Batman once again as they unveil a truly remarkable set with the devilish and insane Arkham Asylum

Article Summary LEGO unleashes its biggest and most detailed Batman Arkham Asylum set with 2,953 pieces.

Includes 16 iconic minifigures like Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn, Bane, Penguin, and more.

The set features three explorable levels, moving prison cells, and a Wayne Tech van.

Available for $299.99 with pre-orders live; a collector's dream for Batman and DC Comics fans.

Holy brick, Batman! LEGO has officially revealed its most detailed and villain-packed Arkham Asylum set yet, and it's a dream come true for Dark Knight diehards. Revealed at SDCC 2025 and hitting shelves September 9, this massive 2,953-piece set allows master builders to check into the infamous Asylum. Gotham's infamous institution comes to life in stunning detail and stands 13" tall, 10" wide, and 11" deep. The asylum will feature three levels of insanity that are loaded with plenty of DC Comics and Batman fun.

Arkham Asylum will have functioning prison cells, a surveillance hub, creepy corridors, and even a Wayne Tech delivery van. To make things better, this set will have a total of 16 minifigures, starting with Batman, Robin, Batwoman, Batwing, and two guards. You can not forget the all-star rogues' gallery, which features Joker, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Bane, Mr. Freeze, Riddler, Penguin, and Killer Croc! This beauty is a must for any LEGO Batman fan and comes in at $299.99, and pre-orders are already live.

Take a Stroll Through Arkham Asylum with LEGO Batman

"LEGO® DC Batman™ Arkham Asylum™ (76300) is a Super Hero collectible for adult enthusiasts. Packed with authentic details, cool features and an iconic cast of characters, this buildable model of the legendary institution makes an ideal gift for men and women who like Batman merch."

"The modular building set comes with 16 LEGO minifigures: Batman, Batwoman™, Batwing™, Robin™, Mr. Freeze™, The Riddler™, Poison Ivy™, Catwoman™, Scarecrow™, Harley Quinn™, Bane™, The Joker™, The Penguin™, Killer Croc™ and 2 security guards. The model splits into 3 segments – first floor, second floor and roof – and removable elements make it possible to access the interior. Added treats include an inmate delivery van, opening prison cells and 65 stickers referencing Batman lore. Each section comes in one of 24 bags, which makes it perfectly suited for use as a Batman Advent calendar."

