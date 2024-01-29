Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, mickey mouse
Classic Disney Mickey Mouse Pull Back Cars Revealed by Beast Kingdom
Celebrate the magic with this collection featuring new Mickey Mouse themed pull-back racing cars from Beast Kingdom
Article Summary
- Beast Kingdom unveils Classic Mickey Mouse Pull Back Cars celebrating Disney 100.
- Collection includes Mickey, Minnie, and Steamboat Willie themed pull-back cars.
- Race with nostalgia and style with intricately detailed black and white designs.
- Collect all four dynamic racers and speed into a century of Disney magic.
Classic Mickey Mouse Pull Back Car Series D100
"Join the festivities and race into another successful 100 years with the release of a collection of Mickey Mouse-themed pull-back racing cars. This time, Mickey is accompanied by his adorable friend, Minnie Mouse, in a collection of themed designs spanning Disney's rich history. Begin your collection with a pair of black and white-themed cars from the classic 'Steamboat Willie6 era. As if racing straight out of the screen and onto your desk, these two separately available designs are perfect for reliving the nostalgia from the earlier years of the 'House of Mouse.' After enjoying the classics, race into the current generation of designs with Mickey and Minnie now in full color, racing their themed cars to the finish line."
"Each individual car is delicately designed with a focus on real speed. Collect all four and race your friends into another century of fun and laughter, brought to you by the only animation company that truly knows how! Secure the collection and celebrate the fun this year, available exclusively from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."