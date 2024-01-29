Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, mickey mouse

Classic Disney Mickey Mouse Pull Back Cars Revealed by Beast Kingdom

Celebrate the magic with this collection featuring new Mickey Mouse themed pull-back racing cars from Beast Kingdom

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils Classic Mickey Mouse Pull Back Cars celebrating Disney 100.

Collection includes Mickey, Minnie, and Steamboat Willie themed pull-back cars.

Race with nostalgia and style with intricately detailed black and white designs.

Collect all four dynamic racers and speed into a century of Disney magic.

Get ready to rev your engines with Beast Kingdom' as they debut their latest Disney 100 collection with Classic Mickey Mouse Pull Back Racing Cars! This dynamic assortment features beloved Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with the timeless black and white Steamboat Willie versions. Each meticulously crafted racing car showcases intricate details and vibrant colors, capturing the whimsical spirit of Disney magic from over the years. Mickey and Minnie's sleek modern designs are packed with color, while the nostalgic charm of Steamboat Willie will have you ready to stroll down the river in style. Whether you're reliving classic Disney moments or creating new memories on the racetrack, Mickey Mouse and Minnie are here for the fun with this impressive four-car collection. Beast Kingdom does not have pre-orders just yet, but Disney fans will be able to find these and more right on their site.

Classic Mickey Mouse Pull Back Car Series D100

"Join the festivities and race into another successful 100 years with the release of a collection of Mickey Mouse-themed pull-back racing cars. This time, Mickey is accompanied by his adorable friend, Minnie Mouse, in a collection of themed designs spanning Disney's rich history. Begin your collection with a pair of black and white-themed cars from the classic 'Steamboat Willie6 era. As if racing straight out of the screen and onto your desk, these two separately available designs are perfect for reliving the nostalgia from the earlier years of the 'House of Mouse.' After enjoying the classics, race into the current generation of designs with Mickey and Minnie now in full color, racing their themed cars to the finish line."

"Each individual car is delicately designed with a focus on real speed. Collect all four and race your friends into another century of fun and laughter, brought to you by the only animation company that truly knows how! Secure the collection and celebrate the fun this year, available exclusively from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

