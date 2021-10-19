Crime Lab Spider-Man Comes to shopDisney with New Toybox Figure

Peter Parker is ready for some web-swinging action and is getting an update this time with Disney's newest Marvel Toybox figure set. Spider-Man has a new secret crime lab this time, as well as some new gadgets to help him save the day in New York. The set will include two figures giving collectors a Spider-Man and his alter ego, Peter Parker, in one great set that are only enhanced by the included accessories. These will include a spinning changing station to swap between characters, a spider-bike, attachable wings for high flying suit, and a spider-computer.

The Spider-Man Crime Lab will easily help this webslinger take down crime faster and with ease, and I hope we can see more spider heroes in on his crusade. Priced at $44.99, the Spider-Man Action Figure and Crime Lab Play Set Marvel Toybox figure set is a shopDisney exclusive and is comparable with other Toybox figures. The set can be purchased right now right here, and be sure to check out some of the other upcoming Toybox figures.

"Hide out in Peter Parker's secret crime lab and watch the spider-shaped crime screen for trouble. When the time comes, spin Peter into Spider-Man using the changing station and zoom off to the rescue on his motorcycle! This Marvel Toybox set also includes a camera accessory, plus spider-legs and projectile-shooting wings."

Poseable Spider-Man and Peter Parker action figures

Includes changing station. Put both figures in separate sides and spin to create a change effect

Motorcycle with removable windshield

Spider-shaped crime screen with stand

Two leg accessories can be attached to action figures or cycle

Two wing accessories can be attached to action figures or cycle

Wings come with two projectiles

Includes camera accessory

Multiple points of articulation

Part of the Marvel Toybox Action Figure Collection

Accessories are interchangeable between all Disney store Toybox figures, each sold separately

Collect all our Marvel Toybox action figures, each sold separately