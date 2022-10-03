Cyclops is Hasbro's Next X-Men the Animated Series VHS Legends Figure

It is a great time to be an X-Men fan. Not only are mutants starting to slowly appear in the MCU, but there is a fantastic current comic run at Marvel Comics, as well as an impressive line of action figures from Hasbro. The Marvel Legends X-Men line has been truly fantastic, and Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 gave fans, even more, to look forward to. One of their latest lines has been the X-Men: The Animated Series VHS Legends wave which brings these iconic superheroes right off the screen and their popular animated 90s cartoon. Each figure features cel-shaded design, a nice assortment of accessories and is packed up in VHS style packaging with some truly wonderful art. A brand new mutant has arrived as Hasbro announces that Cyclops is coming into the VHS line next.

The Leader of the X-Men Finally Arrives: Cyclops

Sporting his classic blue and yellow 90s uniform, the leader of the X-Men is ready to take on Magneto and his Brotherhood of Evil once more. This beautifully crafted Legends figure brings Scott Summers to life just like you always remember him, and he comes with a set of swappable hands. Sadly, no heat vision accessory is included, which is a shame, but I am sure plenty of Marvel fans will find a way around this. This is the X-Men, Marvel Legends figure I have been waiting for, and Hasbro has really knocked it out of the park. The X-Men: The Animated Series VHS legends line is found exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisneyfor $27.99 each. Pre-orders for Cyclops are already live and fans can find him located right here with an April 2023 release date.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN MARVEL'S CYCLOPS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: February 2023). Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, is one of Xavier's very first students and fights tirelessly for Xavier's dream as the X-Men field leader! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN MARVEL'S CYCLOPS figure. The optic-blasting leader of the X-Men steps out of the cartoon and into Marvel Legends with this quality 6-inch scale figure featuring unique sculpting and cel-shaded deco to recreate the character's heroic animated appearance in the fan-favorite animated series from the 1990s! Includes figure, 3 accessories and comes in premium collectible packaging inspired by the classic X-Men: The Animated Series video cassette box covers."