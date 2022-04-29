Darkstalkers Lilith Gets Devilish New Kotobukiya Bishoujo Statue

Kotobukiya is back with another impressive and seductive statue from the hit Capcom video game, Darkstalkers. This time, the deadly and dangerous Lilith is back and featuring a brand new design from Shunya Yamashita. This devilish statue capture elements from the fellow succubus Morrigan, but with colors and detail to make her shine on her own. Any Darkstalkers collection will be bewitched when adding this new statue to their collection. Kotobukiya did an excellent sculpt for Lilith, from her pose to the detail on her outfit and the shine of her wings. Lilith's base does feature a subtle yet elegant color which is the same as Morrigan's Bishoujo statue making these two connected even when apart. The Darkstalkers Lilith Bishoujo statue is priced at $129.99, set for a December 2022 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

"A dangerous Lilith born from Morrigan's soul and based on a new drawing by Shunya Yamashita! The statue shows Lilith's slender, youthful body line and adorable, innocent expression, but also gives glimpses of her ruthlessness and bewitchment. Could they be signs of her being a former succubus!? Her underarms and ribs that are highlighted by curving her upper body and the mesmerizing, delicate movements of her shoulder blades have been sculpted by TSUBAME."

"The sinister wings are sculpted to give a different impression when viewed from the front or back, and follow the same specifications as those of Morrigan! Along with Lilith's surreptitious cruelty, it expresses her lineage as the other self of that soul. The base resembles a stage from the video games and its color is matched to that of Morrigan's. Display these two characters together that are bonded by an inseparable relationship. ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED."

