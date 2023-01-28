DC Comics Ocean Master Returns to McFarlane with Page Punchers McFarlane Toys is back and is continuing to expand their 7” Page Puncher line with a brand new release as Ocean Master is back once again

Living in the depths of the DC Multiverse is a brand new DC Comics Page Punchers wave from McFarlane Toys. This new set of 7" scale figures is all based around the King of Atlantis, Aquaman. The set will consist of four figures, one of which is a brand new non-Gold Label release of Orm, aka Ocean Master! This new figure is beautifully crafted and will come with a brand new and original Aquaman comic from DC Comics. Ocean Master's design will be featured right from the comic and will have a variant cover of the comic to go with his. Orm will come with a base, his trident, and will be priced at $24.99. This set of DC Comics Page Puncher figures has been one of the best releases to date and is set to release in March 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here, and Ocean Master can be found here be on the lookout for Aquaman, Black Manta, and Aqualad.

The Ocean Demands a New Master with McFarlane Toys

"Orm is eternally jealous of his half-brother, known on the surface world as Aquaman, and has dedicated his life to not only taking his throne away from him—and thereby taking it for himself—but also destroying everything and everyone that he holds dear. Although they are related by blood, Orm has none of Aquaman's nobility or charity, and only exhibits ruthlessness and sadism."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Ocean Master is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys

Ocean Master includes trident and base

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers