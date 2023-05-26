Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Giyu Tomioka figma Figure Revealed Enter the world of the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with Max Factory as they debut their latest figma figure

Coming to life from the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, a new anime series has arrived. The Water Hashira has joined Max Factory's growing figma collection with Giyu Tomioka. Fans of the anime will notice that his distinct haori pattern has been faithfully recreated here, staying true to the hit anime series. Giyu is not only packed with detail, but he will come with plenty of swappable parts like multiple face plates featuring standard, angry, and shocked expressions. His signature Nichirin blade to slay demons is also included, along with some water effects to capture his Water Breathing form. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba figma No.605 Giyu Tomioka is priced at $144.99 and set for an August 2024 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to check out some of Max Factory's other figma, like Aki from Chainsaw Man, here.

Build Up Your Demon Slayer Collection with Max Factory

"One who slays demons with the calmest judgement." From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a figma of Giyu Tomioka! Giyu's distinct haori pattern has been faithfully captured in figma form! This highly articulated figure includes 3 face plates: a standard face, an angry face, and a shocked face. Giyu Tomioka also comes with additional parts and accessories to your recreate your favorite moments from the anime. Make sure to add this figure to your figma collection!

Product Features

Approx. 6.1 inches tall (15.5cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series

Part of the figma line

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Giyu Tomioka figma figure

3 Face plates Standard Angry Shocked

A Nichirin blade

Water breathing effect parts

