Disney Lorcana: Countdown to Fabled – Take a Walk Into the Inklands

Step into the magical world of Disney Lorcana as we count down to Fabled with a recap of what Ravensburger has brought to the table

Article Summary Into the Inklands introduced new exploration themes and Disney characters to Lorcana’s universe.

Location cards debuted, adding fresh strategic depth and movement-based combos to gameplay.

Beloved franchises like Ducktales, Treasure Planet, and Atlantis enriched the set’s lore and story.

Cards from Into the Inklands return in Set 9: Fabled, along with new rarities and exciting releases.

We are continuing our Countdown to Fabled coverage to prepare Disney fans for the arrival of Set 9 for Disney Lorcana. Into the Inklands was the third major set in Ravensburger's hit trading card game, which invited players on a bold journey beyond the Great Illuminary and into the newly revealed terrain of Lorcana. Released in February 2024, this expansion shifts the focus from magical chaos to epic exploration. As the Illumineers venture further into the world, they uncover ancient lands shaped by the Flood and new dangers and discoveries with it. The set also brought in many characters from new Disney properties, including Ducktails, Tailspin, Treasure Planet, and Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

Key glimmers for Into the Inklands included Jim Hawkins – Space Traveler, Kida – Protector of Atlantis, Scrooge McDuck – Richest Duck in the World, and Kit Cloudkicker – Tough Guy. The biggest innovation in Into the Inklands is the introduction of Location cards, a brand-new card type that opens strategic opportunities. Locations like The Emperor's New Groove, Kuzco's Palace, and Pride Lands – Pride Rock can be played to boost character abilities, create movement-based combos, and even influence how players quest for lore. These cards helped add more depth and flavor to Disney Lorcana's gameplay, while reflecting the physical exploration of the Inklands.

Lore-wise, Into the Inklands sees Illumineers uncover forgotten knowledge and relics tied to the origins of the Great Illuminary. As they journey through enchanted isles and ancient ruins, they begin to piece together the truth behind the Ink Flood and a deeper magical threat lurking below the surface. Additions like Treasure Planet and Atlantis really helped this, giving Disney fans something to perfectly tie in with the Ravensburger story. A few more highlights from the set with the arrival of 101 Dalmatians, and yes, Illumineers could create a deck with all 101 puppies. Dalmatian Puppy – Tail Wagger had five separate artworks featuring different pups along with Lucky – the 15th Puppy, Pach – Imitating Pup, and Rolls – Hungry Pup, also being featured, adding some fun humor to your gameplay if you go that route.

With its sense of discovery, adventure, and mechanical innovation, Into the Inklands expanded both the world and gameplay of Lorcana in bold new directions. Into the Inklands is one of the four sets that are currently excluded from Disney Lorcana Competitive, but will feature returning cards in Set 9: Fabled. Fabled is the perfect place to start collecting Lorcana or starting off your new Disney obsession with new card rarities, returning cards, and the arrival of A Goofy Movie. Into the Inklands was a fun set to look back on, and it only helped set the stage for the dark return of a familiar villain with Ursula's Return!

