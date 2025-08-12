Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Countdown to Fabled – The First Chapter Begins

Step into the magical world of Disney Lorcana as we count down to Fabled with a recap of what Ravensburger has brought to the table

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter launches a magical trading card game with reimagined Disney characters.

Players become Illumineers, using six magical inks to summon unique glimmers and craft winning decks.

Each ink type—Amber, Amethyst, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, and Steel—offers a distinct gameplay style.

Chase rare Enchanted cards and promos as Ravensburger's Lorcana saga grows, leading to Fabled and beyond.

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter marked the magical beginning of Ravensburger's ambitious trading card game. The game allows players to step into the shoes of Illumineers, magicians who use six types of magical inks to summon iconic Disney characters known as "glimmers." These glimmers aren't exact replicas of familiar characters; they're reimagined variants, often with new costumes, abilities, or backstories—like Aladdin – Heroic Outlaw, Stitch – Rock Star, and Hades – King of Olympus. In this opening set, players explore the Great Illuminary, a mystical library where stories come to life through ink and imagination.

Mechanically, The First Chapter introduces the foundation of Lorcana's gameplay: the ink system, questing for lore, and a deck-building strategy rooted in six ink types—Amber, Amethyst, Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, and Steel. Each type has a different playstyle. Amber focuses on healing and support like Rapunzel – Gifted with Healing. Amethyst uses magic and evasion like Elsa – Snow Queen, and Emerald disrupts and plays fast like Mickey Mouse – Artful Rogue. As for Ruby, it is more aggressive and action-heavy like Scar – Shameless Firebrand, with Sapphire ramping ink and uses items like with Tamatoa – So Shiny, and lastly, there is Steel, which dominates with strength and removal like Hercules – True Hero. Choosing an ink helps define your Disney Lorcana strategy, whether you prefer defense, speed, control, or brute force.

The First Chapter and the rest that followed feature 204 total cards, but on top of that, there are promos and highly sought-after Enchanted rares. These Enchanted are beautifully foiled alternate arts with a vertical frame layout that are hard to pull. Some Enchanted cards from this set include Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor, Aurora – Dreaming Guardian, and Elsa – Spirit of Winter. Even the standard version and Coil Foil versions of these cards are a pretty hot commodity as well, with Rapunzel holding a vault of over $20 and higher for the non-foil since launch. This was only the beginning of Ravensburger's new hit Disney Trading Card Game, leading into Set 9 with Fabeled. As the first ink dries, the saga of Lorcana continues with the Rise of the Floodborn.

