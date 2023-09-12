Posted in: Collectibles, Games | Tagged: disney, lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn Cards Teased by Ravensburger

Get ready for a new magical card adventure as Ravensburger has revealed Disney Lorcana Series 2 with Rise of the Floodborn

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn is on the way on November 17, kicking off the next chapter of the new Trading Card Game. The announcement of the set can be featured here, with new boosters, deck boxes, sleeves, and starter decks coming. This set will have more than 200 cards that will feature brand-new artwork for some of your favorite Disney characters. Ravensburger has teased some of the new cards in the set with Princess Tiana from Princess and the Frog and updated classics like Hunny Wizard Winnie the Pooh. Some of the new Disney Lorcara cards are featured below:

Ravensburger has also unveiled that six new additional Disney stories will be joining Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn with: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Zootopia, The Great Mouse Detective, The Jungle Book, and Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney fans might have some clue who might get cards, but the upcoming Amber/Sapphire or Amethyst/Steel Starter Decks and the additional accessories give more hints with Beast, Mulan, Raya, and even the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland. Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be arriving at Local Card Shops on November 17th, so be sure to shop there first to secure yours. A wider retailer release will then follow on December 1st. Stay tuned for more Lorcana news as it comes!

About Disney Lorcana (TCG)

"First released in August 2023, Disney Lorcana TCG is a popular trading card game (TCG) set in the wondrous realm of Lorcana. Players will take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways. The game was designed to be easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players. Featuring hundreds of original pieces of Disney art that collectors will adore, the game is welcoming to beginners, expert TCG players, and Disney fans alike."

