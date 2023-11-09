Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, the little mermaid

Disney Lorcana Showcase – Go Under the Sea with The Little Mermaid

In preparation for Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn, we are showcasing all the cards from Chapter One, continuing with The Little Mermaid

In the magical realm of Disney, storytelling knows no bounds. For decades, Disney has been a beacon of imagination and creativity, captivating audiences with timeless tales of courage, friendship, and adventure. Now, thanks to Ravensburger, the enchantment of Disney has arrived at Card Shops and your game nights with Disney Lorcana. This card game allows you to dive into Disney like never before with a variety of films like the aquatic wonder of The Little Mermaid. Join us as we explore the depths of Chapter One of this delightful card game as we prepare for the arrival of Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn later this month.

Disney Lorcana Wants to be Part of Your World

The Little Mermaid was released back in 1989 and was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker. The movie follows the story of Princess Ariel, a young mermaid with a fascination for the human world. After selling her voice to the sea witch Ursula, Ariel finds herself on land, looking for the man she fell in love with. However, there is always a problem when dealing with a witch, as Ariel will soon find out. Even the films soundtrack captivated audiences with songs like "Under the Sea" and "Part of Your World". The movie also introduced plenty of unforgettable characters, like Flounder, Prince Eric, Sebastian, Ursula, and King Triton, who also got to make their presence known in Lorcana's first chapter.

The Little Mermaid has a total of 14 cards in Chapter One of Disney Lorcana. In Amber, collectors will be able to get two versions of Ariel with On Human Legs and Spectacle Singer, as well as Sebastian Part of Your World song card, a Dinglehopper, and Ursula's Shell Necklace. For Amethyst, Flotsam, Jetsam, and Ursula make their presence known with Ursula's Cauldron getting an item card. As for Sapphire, Ariel makes her return along with Flounder, King Triton, and the Fishbone Quill. Prince Eric then saves the day as the only Steel Little Mermaid card in the set, and this Prince can easily change the tide of battle.

The Little Mermaid is beautifully represented here with each of these illustrated cards that capture the essence of the film. From the beauty of Ariel, the dark magic of Ursula, her deadly eel minions, and even some love for Sebastian and Flounder, Ravensburger did right by each. Disney Lorcana offers a fresh and exciting way to celebrate the enchanting world of Atlantica and the beloved characters of The Little Mermaid in a new and fun way. The power of Lorcana is not ending anytime soon, and these cards will return to shelves soon with a Chapter One restock (seen here) and be on the lookout for Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn, arriving later this month.

