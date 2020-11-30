Doctor Who: Revolution Of The Daleks Pins For Sale On New Year's Day

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks will air on New Year's Day. On the back of the trailer, Hero Collector Eaglemoss are launching the first merchandise from that episode, Chibi pin badges, one of the Doctor in her prison uniform, one of the new Revolution Dalek that Bleeding Cool put out there last week and five… others. Just waiting on the PR to let them out – and they will only go on sale from New Year's Day. Will you be able to get to see the badges before the episode it draws from? No idea.

Badge Box Set, available to pre-order now. The Chibi Pin Badge Box Set includes seven high-quality metal pin badges, depicting the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) in her prison uniform, the new Revolution Dalek, and five other mystery characters from the special, all in an adorable chibi-style! These badges make the perfect addition to any outfit, and a great gift for the coming festive season.

A new Festive Special figurine box set is also on the horizon, joining Hero Collector's range of hand-painted Doctor Who figurines at 1:21 scale (approx. 3.5 inches tall), with more details announced following the episode's transmission. The Doctor Who Festive Special will see The Doctor locked away in a high-security alien prison, while her friends Yaz, Ryan, and Graham are left stranded on Earth. It's not easy for the trio to return to normal life, especially when they discover a disturbing plan afoot – but how can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor? The Revolution of the Daleks Chibi Pin Badge Set will launch on New Year's Day, and is available to pre-order now on the Hero Collector website.