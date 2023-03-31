Dungeons & Dragons Mimic Chest Comes To Life-Size from NECA While new Dungeons & Dragons adventures await on the big screen, relive classic quests and characters with new NECA releases

Dungeons & Dragons is taking over the world as it has been beautifully incorporated back into mainstream media. Shows like Stranger Things have taken this beloved game and brought it to new levels. D&D fans are also getting a brand new live-action feature film with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hitting theaters today. With the popularity of this series booming, new collectibles have started to arrive, and NECA has been one dishing out some fire. Their D&D Ultimates figure has been a real treat, and they are even dropping a new life-size replica with a Mimic.

That is right, Dungeons & Dragons can bring home their very own Mimic with NECA that comes in at 20" tall and 16" wide. A Mimic has the ability to change its shape to disguise itself as an inanimate object. Its most common form is a chest, taking in adventures who are looking for treasure. Packed with intense detail, NECA beautifully captures the beauty and horror of the Dungeons & Dragon Mimic. This life-size replica is pricey at $399.99, it is set for a July 2023 release, and it can be found for pre-order here.

Bring Your Very Own Life-Size Mimic Home with NECA

"Dungeons & Dragons Mimic Chest Life-Size Figure – It`s every adventurer`s rite of passage to encounter a Mimic in combat; now, you can have one with you in the room while you play! This life-sized Mimic chest is 20" tall and made from soft foam that`s painted to show off each eye and tooth, not to mention that long tongue! This replica creature is incredibly lifelike and stands mid-lunge toward its next victim. This iconic Dungeons & Dragons creature is ready to be displayed in a place of honor, whether that is amongst the aisles of your game shop or ready to greet your players as they enter your game room!"

Product Features

20 x 15 inches (50.8cm x 38.1cm)

Made of foam

Life-size

Based on the iconic Dungeons & Dragons monster

Highly detailed