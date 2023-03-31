Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate Strongheart Comes to Life with NECA While new Dungeons & Dragons adventures await on the big screen, relive classic quests and characters with new NECA figures

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has finally arrived in theaters giving fans a new live-action adventure. However, while new adventures and quests await, NECA is giving D&D fans a blast from the past. Releasing as part of their new Dungeons & Dragons 7" Ultimate line, Strongheart is ready for action. Strongheart is a noble paladin in the Forgotten Realms and was the former friend of the evil Warduke. NECA has brought him back to his former glory with an impressive new figure. This knight features an incredible sculpt along with a variety of weapons with a sword,, dagger, shield, hammer, and a sweet cloth cape to top it all off. Take on Warduke and the forces of evil with NECA and Dungeons & Dragons Ultimate Strongheart, which is priced at $42.99. D&D fans can find him right here for pre-order with a September 2023 release date, and check out Honor Among Thieves in theaters now.

NECA Roll For Damage with new D&D Strongheart Figure

"Dungeons & Dragons – 7" Scale Action Figure – Ultimate Strongheart – NECA has taken inspiration from the classic Dungeons & Dragons action figure releases and reinterpreted them for the modern collector's market, taking advantage of all of today's advances in technology and tooling to create this Ultimate action figure! The fearless Strongheart has devoted his life to justice, and often risks his life to ensure that good triumphs over evil. The figure is packed with everything a brave knight needs, including sword and sheath, dagger, shield, hammer, articulated visor, cloth cape, and interchangeable hands."

Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Features a cloth cape and articulated visor

Great addition to any mythical collection

Contents

Strongheart figure

Two Alternate pairs of hands

Sword

Dagger

Hammer

Shield