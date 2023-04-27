Embrace the Power of the Dark Side with Darth Vader and Beast Kingdom Beast Kingdom has unlocked the power of the Dark Side as they debut their latest Egg Attack Action statue with Darth Vader

The Dark Side of the Force is rising with Beast Kingdom as they debut their latest Star Wars collectible. A new Egg Attack statue is on the way capturing the terror of Darth Vader from Star Wars: A New Hope. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, Darth Vader will stand 10" tall and showcase the Dark Lord after striking down his old Jedi Master. Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber and cloak at displayed at his feet, capturing the iconic sequence perfectly. Beast Kingdom has even added LED elements to Vader's armor as well as sound featuring his signature heavy breathing. The Egg Attack New Hope Vader statue is set for a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here for $199.99.

Embrace the Dark Side with Beast Kingdom and Darth Vader

"The fearsome and beloved Empire general, Darth Vader, is making a comeback! Beast Kingdom's Egg Attack Action (EAA) series introduces the iconic character from "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope", complete with his powerful Force abilities. The new Q-style design perfectly captures his signature moves and style. The figure is crafted using unique coloring techniques that create a multi-layered textured effect for his armor, cape, and leather. The details of his life-support apparatus and belt are also meticulously replicated."

"The statue features LED lighting effects and the distinctive deep breathing sound effect of the dark-side Sith. As a bonus, the figure comes with the cape and lightsaber left behind by Obi-Wan after their epic battle, along with a platform to recreate the scene from the movie. Limited to only 3,000 pieces worldwide. With this, Darth Vader will once again lead the dark side to victory, make sure yours is ordered only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet."