Enter the Spider-Verse with Our Newest Spider-Man Gift Guide

Spider-Man popularity is on the rise with the latest animated film and we have rounded up some of the best collectibles around

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was one of the biggest films to arrive this summer and for a good reason. Into the Spider-Verse was an incredible animated film that brought comic book magic right to the big screen. Across the Spider-Verse did that and so much more with breathtaking artwork, new spiders, and an incredible story. A film like this easily pulls fans in, and many want to bring that magic home with some new collectibles. We have rounded up some of the best Spider-Man collectibles you can get your hands on, and it all starts with Marvel Legends.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends

Hasbro jumped the gun on their Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends figures, with them hitting the store way before the film even arrived. This is led to fans scrambling to snag up some of their favorite characters in 1/12 scale form. Eight figures are in this wave with Spider-Woman, Spider-Gwen, 2099, Miles Morales, Peter Parker, The Spot, and Spider-Punk. Spider-Punks currently seems to be the hottest of the set currently, with Miles and Gwen following not far behind. Luckily some restocks are still on the way, and the whole wave can be found right here for $24.99 each; and fingers crossed for Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends Series 2 in the future.

Spidey and Venom Bring the Fight to CASETiFY

You might be putting your love for Spider-Man on your shelves, but with CASETiFY, you can carry him around with you. In collaboration with Marvel, the battle between Spider-Man and Venom has arrived with some new tech accessories. Bring some spider sense or symbiotic power to your iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel devices. Masks and suits of the wallcrawler and Venom are features, and you will never need another case after bringing one of these beauties home. From the Daily Bugle newspaper designs to animated action, your phone will stand out like never before. If you want more, then CASETiFY has an entire collection for you to unleash your inner Super Hero. This collection consists of AirPods cases, Watch bands, wireless chargers, phone straps, laptop sleeves, tech stickers, and so much more. Check out Venom and Spider-Man battle it out right here and swing on into action today.

Build Your Own Spider-Verse with Hot Toys 1/6 Scale Figures

With a new Spider-Man case on your phones, collectors can now snag up pictures of their own Spider-Verse. We have slowly been exploring the Spider-Verse with the help of Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys. There are so many different spider personas out there, and Hot Toys brings them to life with remarkable detail and in 1/6 scale format. We have showcased four recently right here on Bleeding Cool with Stealth Suit Spidey (here), a Cyborg Spider (here), a Zombie Hunter (here), and Miles Morales right from Into the Spider-Verse (here). Each one brought something try unique to the table, and they are honestly the ultimate Spider-Man figure that any fan can get. Hot Toys even revealed Across the Spider-Verse figures are on the way, and 2099 and Miles already have pre-orders right here. Check out all of the Spiders on Sideshow right here and build your very own Spider-Verse from the ground up.

