Evangelion Asuka and Rei Get New Updated Statues From Bellfine

Evangelion pilots Rei Ayanami and Asuka Shinkinami Langley are back and better than ever with a newly updated statue from Bellfine. Both of these iconic Evangelion Neon Genesis characters return once again from their recent appearances in Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time. The updated anime films bring new life to these heroes, and Bellfine has updated their colors and bases this time around. The Evangelion 11/7th scale statue will feature Asuka and Rei in their colored plug suits from the anime and can even be displayed together. Both heroes are beautifully detailed, pulling their designs right off of the screen and onto your shelves.

Evangelion is getting popular once again as fans wait for the final film to premiere this year. These revamped statues are very well done and capture two among characters from a truly remarkable series. Both Rebuild of Evangelion Plugsuit Bellfine Statues is set to release in July 2021. Asuka and Red 1/7th Scale Statues will be priced at $164.99, and fans can find both of them located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Bellfine statues out there to help enhance your growing anime collection.

"Originally released in 2019, this Asuka Shikinami Langely 1/7 scale figure has been revamped with new colors and pedestal! The renewal was inspired by the new movie, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, her slender limbs and gentle expression expertly brought to life once again. She pairs with the new movie edition of Rey Ayanami, great additions to your anime collection!"

1/7 scale

5.9 inches H (15cm)

Pair with the Rei Ayanami (Plugsuit Ver.) New Movie Edition figure (sold separately)

"Originally released in 2019, this Rei Ayanami 1/7 scale figure has been revamped with new colors and pedestal! The renewal was inspired by the new movie, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, her slender limbs and gentle expression expertly brought to life once again. She pairs with the new movie edition of Asuka Shikinami Langely, great additions to your anime collection!"

1/7 scale

4.1 inches H (10.5cm)

Pair with the Asuka Shikinami Langley (Plugsuit Ver.) New Movie Edition figure (sold separately)