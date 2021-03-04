Celebrate 25 Years of Evangelion With New Kaiyodo Eva Pilot Statues

It has been 25 years since the hit psychological science-fi adventure anime Evangelion blessed fan's TVs. Due to the final episodes and the films' craziness, the show has gone on to be upgraded to the modern era and retold over four spectacular films. The last film is almost here, and Kaiyodo is here to celebrate the history of Evangelion with some new 1/7 scale statues. These statues are dedicated to the Girls of Evangelion with their new EVA Girls line with three iconic pilots getting ready to suit up once again. Classic EVA Pilots Asuka and Red are back and newcomer Mari EVA Pilot from the Rebuild of Evangelion films.

Each statue is packed with some amazing detail and color that will make any Evangelion fan happy. From their colored suits to their nicely detailed faces, fans will be able to add some of their favorite pilots to their collection. Each EVA Girls Evangelion 1/7 Scale Statue from Kaiyodo is priced at $114.99 and is expected to release in September 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and they can be found located here as well as other amazing collectibles from the hit anime series. With such a monumental celebration for such a popular anime series, I am sure we will keep seeing some amazing Evangelion collectibles throughout 2021.

"From Kaiyodo. To celebrate the dual 25th Anniversary of both Evangelion airing and Kaiyodo's first products from the series, Kaiyodo presents a collection of 1/7 scale figures by sculptor Hayashi Hiroki in a line known as EVA GIRLS! The heroines of Evangelion have been sculpted with an utmost amount of delicacy in Hayashi Hiroki's signature style. Standing about 8.5" tall, these 1/7 scale figures include a base for display. Collect Asuka, Mari and Rei. (Each sold separately.) "