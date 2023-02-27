Four Horsemen Spectral Green Headless Horseman Arrives Tomorrow The long awaited Retailer Appreciation Wave of figures from Four Horsemen arrives tomorrow including the return Headless Horseman

We are a day away from Four Horsemen Studios kicking off their new wave of Mythic Legions figures. This special wave is unlike any other that has arrived with a special Retailer Appreciation Wave featuring some rereleases. This whole wave of figures features some modified rereleases, including the Halloween 2022 return of the Headless Horseman. Fans who missed his first releases can now obtain this Spectral Green Edition with new glow in the dark green fans. This figure is currently a personal favorite for the wave, and it shows just how special Four Horseman's Figura Obscura line is.

Mythic Legions is one of the hottest toy lines around, and Four Horseman knows how to treat fans. I love how a whole Retailer Appreciation Wave is on the way and is dishing out updated figures while keeping the original releases their own thing. Modified decos, green flames, and glow in the dark elements might make this figure truly something special, and it will only be offered at our Horsemen Studios' Approved Retailers. Pre-orders for the whole wave, including the Headless Horseman, start March 1, 2023 and the shared retailer list can be found here. Be sure to get your orders in, as this Headless Horseman will vanish into the night even for it's $139.99 price.

Green Flames Burn Bright with the Headless Horseman

"Ever since we released (and sold out of) last year's Figura Obscura: Headless Horseman figure, we have received messages asking us if we would ever release a new version of this set for fans who missed the first one. Today we are excited to finally reveal the "Spectral Green" edition of the Figura Obscura: Headless Horseman! This set will ONLY be available from Four Horsemen Studios' Approved Retailers. Even cooler – the Headless Horseman will not be alone, as this set is part of a very special "Retailer Appreciation Wave" that our retailers will have up for preorder starting on 03.01.23!

"The Spectral Green Headless Horseman comes with all the pieces that were included with the first version, including 2 pumpkin heads, his demon steed, and premium soft goods cape – all presented in a deluxe package with stunning character artwork! The figure has been repainted with more purple, and his cape now has a deep orange interior, changes to distinguish him from the first version. Of course, the flames on the original have been changed as well, and they are now ghostly green. Even cooler – those green flames and the green accents on the horse will GLOW IN THE DARK!"