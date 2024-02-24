Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: Dunkin Donuts, funko, Pop Yourself, The DunKings

Funko Making A Dunkin Donuts Pop Yourself Based On Super Bowl Ad

Funko is teaming up with Dunkin Donuts to make The DunKings jumpsuits part of the Pop Yourself program for one week only.

Article Summary Funko and Dunkin' launch limited edition Pop Yourself with iconic tracksuits.

Exclusive one-week offer celebrates popular Super Bowl ad, ends March 1st.

Customize your Pop with DunKings gear and coffee accessories for $30.

Pop Yourself figures come in a Dunkin' branded box, perfect for gifting.

Funko is collaborating with Dunkin Donuts on a limited edition Pop Yourself based on their very popular Super Bowl ad that starred Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, and Jennifer Lopez. Fans and Funatics can join The DunKings for one week only, starting today through March 1st. People purchasing their $30 Pop Yourself can put the tracksuit seen in the ad on their Pop and add a bunch of limited-edition coffee accessories. It all comes housed in a special Dunkin Donuts box. For those of you who may have no clue what I am talking about, the ad is above.

Funko Smart To Jump On This

Available exclusively at Funko.com for one week only, fans can officially join Ben, Matt, and Tom as honorary DunKings with custom Pops! decked out in the band's gear. The partnership between Funko and Dunkin' marks the first dedicated Pop! Yourself collaboration. From now through March 1, 2024, Dunkin' devotees can customize their limited-edition Pop! Yourself figures with the famous DunKings' tracksuits and coffee accessories. Priced at $30, each Pop! will come in a special Dunkin' branded box. Inspired by Funko's iconic Pop! aesthetic, the personalized line allows U.S. consumers to make Pop! replicas of themselves, friends, and loved ones. It's the ideal gift to celebrate all of life's moments, including holidays, birthdays, engagements, graduations, and more.

An incredibly smart move by Funko here to jump in on this. I have no idea how successful the Pop Yourself product is, but people seemed very excited about it at Fundays last summer at SDCC, and I do know a few people who have made them as gifts for people, so there you go. This was one of the highest-rated Super Bowl commercials, and Dunkin fans are pretty rabid. I think this is going to be a hit. Remember: you only have a week to order this, as it goes away forever on March 1st.

