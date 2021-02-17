Funko ECCC Disney – Alice in Wonderland, Pirates, and Belle

Yesterday we saw a great day filled with some amazing Funko Pops that will be coming exclusively to Emerald City Comic Con. Today those reveals continue as Funko opens up the day with some great Disney debuts. Three new Disney Pops will be coming to ECCC, each from different series. The Disney Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast is up first sporting a green dress as seen in the animated film. Emerald City is quite known for having green themed exclusive collectibles, and this is a reveal perfect for the event. We then take a trip to Disney Parks as Funko unveiled a special Pirates of the Caribbean Ride featuring the skeleton in the Treasure Room. This pirate will glow in the dark and be placed on a dynamic base with stacks of gold.

Last by not least is a new Pop for the 70th Anniversary of Disney's Alice in Wonderland. The Caterpillar is coming to life for the magical world with a calming blue color and amazing design. This was one of the Pops that's Funko originally teased to fans, so good job to the collectors who goes step Alice Caterpillar. Most of these Pops will be released as shared retailer exclusives from Funko as well as found in stores and online during the event. The list should be revealed by the end of the week, giving fans the best knowledge on where to hunt this year. Lucky lottery winners for Emerald City Comic Con will be able to find them here on March 3, and we will also see a general release on the 4th for leftovers. Stay tuned for more ECCC Funko reveals throughout the day and the week. Will you be adding any of these Disney reveals to your growing Pop collection?