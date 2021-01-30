Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Pops Coming From Funko

One of the coolest Funko reveals to come out of the DC Comics Funko Fair announcements was Wonder Woman. This year (2021) marks the 80th anniversary of the Amazonia known as Princess Diana of Themyscira. She first appeared in All-Star Comics #8 in October 1941, and she has stayed in the spotlight ever since. She is part of DC Comics legendary Trinity, standing right beside Batman and Superman as a symbol of comics. To celebrate the remarkable work that Wonder Woman has done over the years, Funko has announced an amazing new wave of Pop Vinyls. These Pops showcase Diana Prince over the years, capturing some of her iconic new looks and costumes over the years. Whether you want a collectible to display in front of her comic or you are just an avid WW collector, fans can be on the lookout for:

Golden Age Costume (1950s)

Ultra Mod Secret Agent (1968)

Challenge of the Gods Comic Arc (1987)

The Contest (1994)

Dark Nights Death Metal (2020) – PX Exclusive

Dark Nights Death Metal (2020) – PX Exclusive – Glow in the Dark Chase Variant

Each costume that Funko decided to create captures an iconic DC Comics story arc or mini-series over the years. Each design is very well done and will be an excellent addition to any fans growing Wonder Woman collection. One of the rarest Pops of this wave will of course, be the Dark Nights Death Metal Wonder Woman Glow in the Dark Chase. Not only is this design straight out of the Pits of Hell, but it features her wicked Chainsaw of Truth. Another runner up is the Challenge of the Gods Pop that shows Princess Diana in her fully armored DC Comics outfit with a great pose and flowing cape. Any of these Pop Vinyls will be great Pops to add to your own Justice League, and fans can find them all located here. Do not forget to check out some of the other DC Comics Funko Fair reveals, too like The Flash and the Superman Comic Cover.